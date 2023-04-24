Organization presents check to help injured police officer with medical expenses

Photo Courtesy: Monticello Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Monticello Police Department Facebook(Monticello Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with a statewide law enforcement organization visited an injured Southern Kentucky police officer with a check to help his family as he recovers from a serious motorcycle crash earlier this month.

Commissioner Nicolai Jilek from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training stopped by UK Medical Center in Lexington on Saturday to visit with Monticello Police Officer Jeramy Thompson and his wife Rhonda.

While there, Jilek presented the family with $2,500 from the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation (KLEMF).

The money comes from a fund when Kentuckians choose to purchase the special license plate.

Officials with MPD thanked the commissioner and everyone at the foundation for their concern and kindness for the Thompson family.

