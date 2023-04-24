1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) — A man shot and killed another man Monday at Rose State College in Oklahoma, according to police, who reported no other injuries after the campus was briefly put on lockdown.

Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter said the men were “acquainted through a domestic situation,” but did not elaborate on exactly what their relationship was or what led to the shooting. He also did not say if either man was a student or staff member at the school.

The campus has about 13,000 students and is just outside Oklahoma City.

Video showed crime scene tape around the humanities building in the center of Rose State College and multiple law enforcement agencies on the campus.

Porter said the victim was shot one time and that the suspect was confronted by officers who work on campus.

“They ordered him to drop the gun, which he did, and they took him into custody,” Porter said.

Rose State College canceled classes for the remainder of Monday after lifting the lockdown order. A person who answered the phone at the university’s public safety office Monday referred questions to police.

Porter said that weeks before the shooting, students and staff at Rose State College had completed an exercise about what to do in the event of an active shooter.

“Things got locked down real quick,” Porter said. “I just think they did a fantastic job listening to the school and everybody staying down and not panicking because we didn’t know what was going on.”

