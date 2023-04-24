Motorcycle chase leads to drug arrest in Knox County

GRAY, Ky. (WYMT) - A traffic stop that lead to a motorcycle chase ended in a drug arrest in Knox County.

Police monitoring KY 233 in Gray attempted to pull over a motorcycle for driving through a stop sign in the late hours of April 22. The motorist drove through a residential front yard to avoid police and crashed into a ditch.

Crit Golden, 42, of Cannon, was arrested for disregarding a stop sign, driving on a suspended license, driving without registration and for fleeing police. Upon his arrest officers found an ounce and a half of methamphetamine, leading to a trafficking charge.

Golden was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

