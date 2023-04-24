Longtime Eastern Kentucky State Representative dies

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of Eastern Kentucky’s longtime State Representatives has died.

Former State Representative Hubert Collins died on April 21 at the age of 86.

Collins represented his home of Johnson County for nearly three decades in Kentucky’s House of Representatives.

Services will be on Wednesday, April 26 at the Jones-Preston Funeral Chapel in Paintsville. Donations to the WR Castle Volunteer Fire Department are requested in lieu of flowers.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temporary Housing Units
FEMA receiving applications to buy travel trailers as occupancy decreases
Sophomore guard Trent Noah has broken the Harlan County single game scoring record four times...
Harlan County basketball star Trent Noah receives another D1 offer
Frost-Freeze Forecast
Frost Advisory in place as temperatures tumble overnight
Four-wheeler crash
One person flown to trauma center following four-wheeler crash
Crash
Williamsburg man killed in Saturday morning crash

Latest News

Sister-Corps
Group of retired women continue to help rebuild after flood
Mountain News at 6 - Hubert Collins
Mountain News at 6 - Hubert Collins
Mountain News at 6 - Vicco Rebuild
Mountain News at 6 - Vicco Rebuild
Mountain News at 6 - Harold Mullins
Mountain News at 6 - Harold Mullins
Mountain News at 6 - Special Olympics
Mountain News at 6 - Special Olympics