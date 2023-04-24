Laurel County man arrested for assault

Charles Marcum, of Laurel County, arrested on assault charges
Charles Marcum, of Laurel County, arrested on assault charges(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault after reportedly hitting a woman with a baseball bat.

Charles Marcum, 71, of London, was arrested after police responded to an assault complaint. Deputies at the scene say Marcum had reportedly hit a woman with a baseball bat. Officers say they saw injuries on the woman’s face and arm.

Marcum was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

