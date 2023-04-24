Kentucky men’s basketball to play in Toronto for GLOBL JAM

John Calipari in a huddle with Kentucky players
John Calipari in a huddle with Kentucky players(John Lowe/WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats will hit the road again this summer, playing in the 2023 GLOBL JAM at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre.

Kentucky men’s basketball will represent the United States in the international showcase July 12-16, competing against Canada, Germany and Africa.

“Not only does the University of Kentucky men’s basketball program have a rich history of success at every level, but a prominent contingent of Canadian alumni playing in the NBA and internationally overseas,” said Michael Bartlett, President and CEO of Canada Basketball. “To be able to add them to our talented field of teams this summer at GLOBL JAM is truly exciting and we’re looking forward to welcoming their players, coaches, staff, and fans to Toronto this July.”

All four teams will compete in a round-robin during the first three days of competition, concluding in gold and bronze medal games on the final day.

Details including a schedule of games and broadcast information will be released at a later date, but Wildcat fans can purchase tickets now through Team USA.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temporary Housing Units
FEMA receiving applications to buy travel trailers as occupancy decreases
Sophomore guard Trent Noah has broken the Harlan County single game scoring record four times...
Harlan County basketball star Trent Noah receives another D1 offer
Frost-Freeze Forecast
Frost Advisory in place as temperatures tumble overnight
Four-wheeler crash
One person flown to trauma center following four-wheeler crash
Crash
Williamsburg man killed in Saturday morning crash

Latest News

UK Tennis - SEC Champs
Kentucky Men’s Tennis makes history
USC Trojans offensive lineman Courtland Ford guards San Jose State Spartans defenders during an...
Report: Courtland Ford to transfer to UK
Sophomore guard Trent Noah has broken the Harlan County single game scoring record four times...
Harlan County basketball star Trent Noah receives another D1 offer
Vito Tisdale
Kentucky defensive-back Vito Tisdale finds new home