Kentucky men’s basketball to play in Toronto for GLOBL JAM

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats will hit the road again this summer, playing in the 2023 GLOBL JAM at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre.

Kentucky men’s basketball will represent the United States in the international showcase July 12-16, competing against Canada, Germany and Africa.

“Not only does the University of Kentucky men’s basketball program have a rich history of success at every level, but a prominent contingent of Canadian alumni playing in the NBA and internationally overseas,” said Michael Bartlett, President and CEO of Canada Basketball. “To be able to add them to our talented field of teams this summer at GLOBL JAM is truly exciting and we’re looking forward to welcoming their players, coaches, staff, and fans to Toronto this July.”

All four teams will compete in a round-robin during the first three days of competition, concluding in gold and bronze medal games on the final day.

Details including a schedule of games and broadcast information will be released at a later date, but Wildcat fans can purchase tickets now through Team USA.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.