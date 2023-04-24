Group of retired women continue to help rebuild after flood

VICCO, Ky. (WYMT) - Sister-Corps is an organization comprised of women that volunteer by providing recovery efforts after a natural disaster, and months after the July flood, the sisters arrived in Eastern Kentucky.

Supervisor Darlene Altman said they came earlier this month to help with flood debris but saw the work that needed to be done and brought more volunteers.

“Those are the people we try to find when we come in. The ones that have no insurance, and they have nobody to help them and they are just stuck,” she said.

One of the projects they worked on is rebuilding a ramp for a disabled woman that has not left her house since the July flood.

Homeowner Luna Stepp said she is happy to be back outside.

“Yesterday evening I made the first time on the ramp, oh I love it, I love it... They have been wonderful. These ladies have been wonderful. You could not ask for anything better, they have been wonderful ladies,” she said.

Altman said people like Stepp are the reason why they keep coming back.

“It makes us feel good, that is why we keep coming back and getting down on our knees and putting in flooring, we have been painting, we do a lot of stuff. We make new friends every time we come,” she explained.

Donations allow Sister-Corps to carry out their efforts, including other work in Eastern Kentucky like redoing flooring and renovating a church.

