Frosty morning gives way to a cooler day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be a chilly morning across the region and it doesn’t look like temperatures get that much warmer today, even with the sunshine.

Today and Tonight

There is a Frost Advisory for most and a Freeze Warning for some until 10 a.m. That means temperatures will start the day at or below freezing, so bundle up as you head out the door.

Sunny skies will push our temperatures up today, but they will definitely stay cooler than average today and most of this week. We should top out in the upper 50s this afternoon.

Tonight, mostly clear skies will take us back into frosty territory again with lows back into the low to mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

I think we squeeze out one more dry day on Tuesday and the temperatures should find their way back into the low 60s, which is still not as warm as we should be this time of the year. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with more of one than the other at times. Those clouds continue to increase Tuesday night. Lows drop into the low 40s.

Wednesday, we begin our chances for scattered showers that will linger all the way into next week. I wish I was kidding. Right now, it looks like Friday and Saturday could be two of the soggiest days, but we’ll keep you posted on that. Highs will be in the mid-60s on Wednesday and Thursday and drop to around 60 on Friday. Saturday, we will spike a little bit to near 70, but we’re right back down to 60, if we’re lucky, on Sunday.

Enjoy the next couple of days!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

