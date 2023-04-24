Flood relief volunteers share negative side of giveaways

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Since July’s devastating flood, Alma Eversole and several other volunteers have been hosting giveaways throughout Knott County to help flood survivors get back on their feet.

“I try to make sure people that needs it gets it because if we don’t, they’re not gonna get it here,” said Eversole.

Over the last several months, Eversole and other volunteers have worked to distribute food, clothing, appliances, and other items that people need.

“It puts a smile on their face because a lot of people is still struggling from the flood and they still need help,” said Glenna Mullins, a volunteer with the giveaway.

During the group’s giveaway on Monday, the Hardin County-based organization, Putting Prayers to Action, Inc., came to help with the event.

Volunteers with the giveaway in Hindman and those with Putting Prayers to Action swapped supplies with one another to better serve what their people need.

”Whenever God sends you to a place and you know within your spirit that you’re supposed to be there, that’s a confirmation, and if more ministries and if more organizations would band together in unity and work together, we could help more people,” said Putting Prayers to Action CEO Tina Decker.

Although there were enough items to serve those in need, Eversole says there are still people to try to cheat the system.

“There are people that will use me and they have people that will use this stuff to their advantage,” Eversole said.

Eversole said all too often people will hoard items or take the items to resell.

“I am gonna stop you from getting five or six boxes when I’ve got families back here that want one or two jugs of something out of a box, so it happens about every time, you just have to watch them,” said Eversole.

Eversole added that regardless of the people who take advantage of the giveaways, she will continue serving those who need her assistance.

“That’s what I do. That’s my goal in life before I’m ready to go home myself is to help other people,” Eversole said.

Eversole said to continue helping people who were impacted by the flood, she is looking for other organizations that can donate items for her and the other volunteers to distribute directly to those who need them most.

