EKU sees rise in aviation students following pilot shortage

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - As the aviation industry sees a shortage in pilots, more students are taking to the sky.

Aviation programs at schools like EKU have seen more and more students enroll. The program at EKU boasts 360 students with the ability to fly 25 aircraft owned by the university.

“It’s great for us,” said Dennis Sinnett with EKU’s Center for Aviation. “To be honest our enrollment has doubled, almost tripled over the last 3 to 4 years in our program.”

EKU’s program gives students all the certifications necessary from the FAA to fly private or commercial planes.

As longtime pilots reach retirement age, jobs for these students are widely available.

“We take a student, 18, 17 or 18 never flown a day before, get them all the way through,” said Sinnett.

Graduates of EKU’s program are flying for every major airline in the United States.

