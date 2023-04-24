Community mourns death of long-time EKY broadcaster

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County is mourning the loss of a long-time local radio and television broadcaster.

Harold Mullins died on Sunday at the age of 72.

Mullins was a sports broadcaster in Knott County for more than 20 years, getting his start in radio and then eventually transitioning to work in television at Hometown24 in Hindman.

Those who knew him best say Mullins’ impact was even larger than his on-air presence.

“Everybody loved Harold,” said Larry “Drum” Thornsberry, Mullins’ best friend. “The way he did the games, he was so good at it. I really think in a different time and place, Harold probably would’ve went big time, and I mean big time he was that good.”

Thornsberry said because so many kids have looked up to Mullins during his time in broadcasting, his legacy will live on.

Arrangements for Mullins have not yet been finalized.

