Clay County coroner resigns due to health reasons

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A longtime deputy and current coroner in Clay County is leaving his post.

Jarrod Becknell tells WYMT he is resigning effective immediately due to health and family reasons.

In a Facebook post, Becknell said he served as deputy coroner for eight years under former coroner Danny Finley and had served one full term in the role. He was recently re-elected to a second term.

The post also states he was diagnosed with several illnesses in the last year, including epilepsy and kidney cancer.

He said his family has already moved to be closer to other family members who can help take care of him and his small children. He also said he will be moving soon.

“Being your coroner is no doubt a highlight of my life. Thank you for the confidence you have had in me.” He said in the post.

No word on who the interim coroner will be yet.

