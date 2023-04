(WYMT) - CJ Fredrick will suit up for the Cincinnati Bearcats for his last college basketball season.

Excited for this next step in my journey! I’m all in! Go Bearcats❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/ZODS7U5iu0 — Cj Fredrick (@cj_fredrick) April 24, 2023

Fredrick, a Cincinnati native, played high school ball at Covington Catholic High School.

The now Bearcat averaged 6.1 PPG and shot 35.1% from the field in 27 games this past season for the Wildcats.

