Chilly now and showery later

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It remains a chilly start to the work week with chances for frost continuing through tonight ahead of a return for late week showers.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

It’s another cold one tonight as high pressure remains in place, that will allow overnight lows to plummet back into the lower 30s and even the upper 20s in some spots. Most of the region is again under a Frost Advisory with Freeze Warnings up across our eastern counties for the colder valley locations.

Another dry one tomorrow, but with a few more clouds overhead as high pressure breaks down a bit. Either way, we’re staying comfortable but below normal for a daytime high, in the lower to middle 60s. Clouds continue to filter in overnight with lows only making it into the lower to middle 50s.

Midweek and Beyond

Clouds continue to increase as we head into the middle of the week and beyond as our next frontal boundary gets hung up in the region, bringing repeated rounds of showers. Models are not having a good time with this at all, but we can see the potential for some scattered showers from late Wednesday through Thursday and early Friday as this system works through. We currently look to get a brief break late in the day on Friday before more showers work in for the weekend itself.

Temperatures stay around to just below average for the second half of this week, we’ll see temperatures make a run closer to middle and upper 60s as we head into the Wednesday through Friday timeframe, before turning cooler as showers stick around for the weekend. We look to stay below average (which is right about 70º or so) as we enter the month of April.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.