Charleston, Logan WV Coca-Cola workers unanimously authorize strike

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: Coca-Cola Consolidated released a statement in response to the authorization of the strike at the Charleston and Logan, W.Va. locations.

The statement says:

“We care deeply about our West Virginia teammates, and we’re dedicated to strengthening the communities where they live and work. Any assertion to the contrary is inaccurate.

We’ve continually invested in our West Virginia business operations, and we support non-profits and community organizations our teammates take part in and care about. We value our teammates’ contributions and hold regular appreciation events at our facilities.

We’ve provided the union a fair and competitive contract offer for their members. We don’t believe a work stoppage is in our teammates’ best interest. During this time, we remain focused on continuing to serve our customers.”

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Coca Cola workers in Charleston and Logan W.Va. voted unanimously to authorize a strike, according to a Sunday press release from Teamsters Local 175 president Ken Hall.

The press release notes the strike authorization came after a falling-out on contract negotiations between employees and the Coca Cola Bottling Company Consolidated. Hall went on to add the company had entered into an agreement with Sheetz Convenience Stores which he said “will result in the company eliminating work being performed by its union employees,” among other grievances.

“The company’s offer is insulting to our members,” said Hall in an interview with WVVA. “Unlike their competitors, this company wants to eliminate work that their employees are doing locally. For example, their employees who deliver fountain products to pizza parlors and restaurants. They want those customers to have to purchase their product from a third party, that will result in the elimination of jobs, and that will apply to our members who are employed by coca cola in Bluefield, Parkersbug and Clarksburg.”

WVVA has reached out to Coca Cola Bottling Company Consolidated for comment -- we have not heard back as of publish.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.