Businesses host Car Show Benefit for Officer Wilt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From Saturday morning to the afternoon, over 700 cars and hundreds of people came to Jax Wax on Fern Valley Road to show their support for LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt.

“He is just as important as everyone else in this community,” Car Benefit Organizer and Co-Owner of Jax Wax Cory Shepherd said.

Shepherd and multiple business owners came up with the idea to host a car show and benefit to raise money for the Wilt family.

Shepherd said the car benefit goes beyond a good deed, but feels like their duty, like Officer Wilt’s on April 10th.

Wilt was shot in the head while he and another officer were responding to the Old National bank mass shooting. Police said the shooter waited for officers to arrive.

”A kid nine days on the force puts himself in that position to save members of the community that he loves,” Shepherd said. “How could you not do this?”

Wilt was recently moved to a different hospital for continued treatment of pneumonia. He’s the only patient still hospitalized from the Old National bank shooting.

Shepherd hopes the Wilt family can feel love and support from the car community as he continues fighting for his life.

“The entire city of Louisville came together to show this kid and his family how important he really is,” Shepherd said. “That to me means the world.”

The Car show benefit raised $12,000 and all of it will go directly to Officer Wilt and his family.

To donate to Officer Wilt, click or tap here.

