Additional early voting location in EKY county

By Olivia Calfee
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Clerk Wayne Napier said 19,290 people are registered to vote in the county this year, and as a result, his staff is adding an additional early voting location at the Perry County Public Library.

“We just thought that would help out the crowds on election day and give people the chance to come in early and vote. So, we just thought it would help the community,” said Napier.

Napier said that early voting begins on Thursday, May 11th, and will be open until Saturday the 13th. He said they decided to add the additional early voting location to also help their office understand what works best in preparation for the presidential election in 2024.

“I know the last president’s election it was crazy for early voting. We’re trying to kind of warm up for the next year. The presidential election just to see how it goes so we can be prepared,” he said.

Voters only have to bring a form of identification and he said with their new e-poll book system they are expecting voting to move faster this year.

“Driver’s license just anything to show who they are. We’ve got new e-poll books and as quick as we bring it up it shows their location and where they vote all that good stuff,” he said.

For individuals with an absentee ballot, there is a drop box already open for people to cast their votes.

“All you have to do is come up the steps. Front porch of the courthouse we have the drop box. Just push this in to drop your ballot. We check it every day. We also have 911 cameras out here with 24-hour surveillance. So, you don’t have to worry about your ballot when it goes inside,” he said.

Napier said that Thursday the 11th and Friday the 12th the polls will be open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and they will be open Saturday the 13th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

