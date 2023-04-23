Williamsburg man killed in Saturday morning crash

Crash
Crash(Credit: MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Lincoln County.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday on John Sims Highway.

Following an investigation, officials said a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by 40-year-old Donnie Rains, was traveling north, crossed the center line and collided with a 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrex. Officials added the Crosstrex was driven by 46-year-old Brett Smith.

Donnie Rains, of Williamsburg, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lincoln County Coroner.

Brett Smith, of Crab Orchard, was taken to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prestonsburg PD respond to afternoon crash
Two military personnel injured in crash on KY-114 after tanker roll over
Leslie County school bus involved in crash
Leslie County school bus involved in crash
Temporary Housing Units
FEMA receiving applications to buy travel trailers as occupancy decreases
Day two of the Hillbilly Days Festival is underway.
2023 Hillbilly Days Festival rolls into day two
Folks flocked to Pikeville Thursday for the first day of the Hillbilly Days Festival.
Hillbilly Days Festival kicks off in Pikeville

Latest News

US-25E Crash
Road reopened following crash near Cumberland Gap Tunnel
Junior Redbud Ride
Kids get chance to participate in annual London Redbud Ride
Colonel Fest
Third Colonel Fest in Corbin shows local creativity
Community Church Service
EKY fire department hosts community church service for those impacted by flood