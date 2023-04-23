Williamsburg man killed in Saturday morning crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Lincoln County.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday on John Sims Highway.

Following an investigation, officials said a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by 40-year-old Donnie Rains, was traveling north, crossed the center line and collided with a 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrex. Officials added the Crosstrex was driven by 46-year-old Brett Smith.

Donnie Rains, of Williamsburg, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lincoln County Coroner.

Brett Smith, of Crab Orchard, was taken to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

