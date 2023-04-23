Welcoming home Kentucky heroes

More than 60 veterans in Kentucky got a chance to visit the nation's capital.
More than 60 veterans in Kentucky got a chance to visit the nation's capital.(Honor Flight Kentucky)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -More than 60 veterans from Kentucky, ranging from the Korean War to the Vietnam War returned to Bluegrass Airport late Sunday evening after their Honor Flight.

They were welcomed by an enthusiastic crowd of family, friends and other patriotic supporters.

It was a marathon day of activities in the nation’s capital, including sightseeing, military tributes, a stop at Arlington National Cemetery and a visit to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Alisha Johnson and her family were awaiting their dad’s return from his memorable day in Washington D.C.

“I think he is just really so elated right now,” she said. “He’s super excited. He was crying this morning, so he is really, really excited to do this and see all of the monuments out there.”

WKYT’s Amber Philpott got the chance to ride along for this Honor Flight. She’ll have a full recap of events during WKYT’s Monday evening newscasts.

