Report: Courtland Ford to transfer to UK

USC Trojans offensive lineman Courtland Ford guards San Jose State Spartans defenders during an...
USC Trojans offensive lineman Courtland Ford guards San Jose State Spartans defenders during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy)(John McCoy | AP)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - According to Kentucky Sports Radio, USC offensive lineman Courtland Ford will transfer to Kentucky.

Ford started one game at left guard as a true freshman for USC before finding a new role at left tackle as a redshirt freshman in 2021.

Ford made eight starts in 2021 and took 535 snaps on the line.

Injuries forced Ford to miss much of the 2022 season and has impacted his spring training as well.

The former Pac-12 guard was one of Kentucky’s top OL targets in the transfer portal.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prestonsburg PD respond to afternoon crash
Two military personnel injured in crash on KY-114 after tanker roll over
Leslie County school bus involved in crash
Leslie County school bus involved in crash
Temporary Housing Units
FEMA receiving applications to buy travel trailers as occupancy decreases
Day two of the Hillbilly Days Festival is underway.
2023 Hillbilly Days Festival rolls into day two
Folks flocked to Pikeville Thursday for the first day of the Hillbilly Days Festival.
Hillbilly Days Festival kicks off in Pikeville

Latest News

Sophomore guard Trent Noah has broken the Harlan County single game scoring record four times...
Harlan County basketball star Trent Noah receives another D1 offer
Vito Tisdale
Kentucky defensive-back Vito Tisdale finds new home
Pikeville beat Raceland 4-2 on Friday night.
Pikeville beats Raceland in All “A” Sectional
The National Football League logo is seen on the field during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 5,...
NFL suspends 5 players from Lions, Commanders for violating gambling policy