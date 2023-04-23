Report: Courtland Ford to transfer to UK

(WYMT) - According to Kentucky Sports Radio, USC offensive lineman Courtland Ford will transfer to Kentucky.

Ford started one game at left guard as a true freshman for USC before finding a new role at left tackle as a redshirt freshman in 2021.

Ford made eight starts in 2021 and took 535 snaps on the line.

Injuries forced Ford to miss much of the 2022 season and has impacted his spring training as well.

The former Pac-12 guard was one of Kentucky’s top OL targets in the transfer portal.

