Man wins lottery 3 times with same numbers

A 52-year-old anonymous lottery player from Maryland won his third $50,000 prize in the “Pick...
A 52-year-old anonymous lottery player from Maryland won his third $50,000 prize in the “Pick Five” game on April 13. Each prize was won with the same numbers.(Source: Maryland Lottery via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (Gray News) - A Maryland man has found his lucky numbers, winning three $50,000 lottery prizes with them in less than a year.

According to the Maryland Lottery, a 52-year-old anonymous player from Charles County has won his third $50,000 prize in 11 months. He recently collected the money from his April 13 win in the “Pick Five” game.

He previously won $100,000 on two separate tickets, also while playing “Pick Five,” on May 18, 2022.

On all three of his winning tickets, the man played the same numbers: 4, 8, 5, 4 and 8.

“It hit last year, and it hit again,” he told lottery officials. “My wife said, ‘Let’s play this number,’ and we keep winning with it.”

The man says he’ll use his latest winnings to take his wife on a vacation.

He also intends to keep playing the lottery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Temporary Housing Units
FEMA receiving applications to buy travel trailers as occupancy decreases
Frost-Freeze Forecast
Frost Advisory in place as temperatures tumble overnight
US-25E Crash
Road reopened following crash near Cumberland Gap Tunnel
Sophomore guard Trent Noah has broken the Harlan County single game scoring record four times...
Harlan County basketball star Trent Noah receives another D1 offer
Day two of the Hillbilly Days Festival is underway.
2023 Hillbilly Days Festival rolls into day two

Latest News

Smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21,...
Special forces rescue U.S. embassy staffers in warring Sudan
Two dangerously unstable homes collapsed down a hill Saturday in Draper, Utah.
2 empty suburban Utah homes collapse down hill
More than 60 veterans in Kentucky got a chance to visit the nation's capital.
Welcoming home Kentucky heroes
Crash
Williamsburg man killed in Saturday morning crash