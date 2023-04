HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County guard Trent Noah received his biggest offer yet from Seton Hall University, Saturday.

Trent Noah Seton Hall (@trentnoah2_)

The Black Bear guard led his team this season with 26.5 points per game while earning second team all-state honors by the Louisville Courier-Journal.

