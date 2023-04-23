A frosty end to the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure returns to the region as we close out the weekend, so we remain dry. However, we are tracking another frosty night.

Tonight through Monday night

Another chilly night is on tap across the mountains. We stay dry under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. Overnight lows fall into the mid-and-lower-30s. A Freeze Warning is in place over our western counties as clouds look to clear in that region. A Frost Advisory is in place for most of the area except the Big Sandy Valley because clouds look to stick around in that area.

Frost & Freeze Alerts (WYMT Weather)

With high pressure in control, we stay dry and mostly sunny on Monday. However, temperatures will remain below average. We should be in the lower-70s, but highs only top out in the upper-50s.

The forecast does not change much into Monday night. We remain dry, mostly clear and chilly. Again, overnight lows fall into the lower-30s, so be sure to protect your outdoor plants.

Tracking Some Changes

Clouds begin to increase across the region on Tuesday. We stay partly sunny and mostly dry. Temperatures look to rebound into the lower-60s by Tuesday afternoon. An isolated shower or two can not be ruled out, especially late on Tuesday. Overnight lows fall into the lower-40s.

Higher rain chances look to return by the middle of the week. Scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday, especially over our southern counties (south of the Hal Rogers Parkway). Again, highs top out in the low-to-mid-60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows dip into the lower-40s.

Scattered showers look to linger into Thursday, but models are not in great agreement. Temperatures look to reach the mid-60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Extended Forecast

We are tracking a soggy weather pattern to continue across the region as we close out the upcoming work week. However, models are not in great agreement right now, so be sure to check back for future updates.

Scattered showers look possible on Friday and Saturday under a mostly cloudy sky.

Temperatures top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s on Friday, and lows bottom out in the lower-50s.

Models are trending warmer on Saturday. Highs look to reach the lower-70s by Saturday afternoon, while lows fall into the upper-40s by Saturday night.

