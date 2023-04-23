Appalachian HillClimb event wraps up in Bell County

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pine Mountain HillClimb wrapped up in Pineville on Sunday after welcoming thousands of racers throughout the weekend.

This event is part of the Appalachian HillClimb series hosted by the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) and sponsored by organizations like Backroads of Appalachia.

“I’ve met people from Canada, Texas, New York, Florida, California,” said HillClimb racer Jim Lewis. “You have people from all over the United States come here to this event.”

Those with Backroads of Appalachia said events like this can help to bring millions of dollars into the region.

“Eastern Kentucky is the mecca of motorsports, I’ve said it for years,” said Backroads of Appalachia Executive Director Erik Hubbard. “We have the roads, we have the terrain that multiple different motor sports that we grew up as, such as dirt track and drag racing, that’s not really the big market around the country; hill climbs, rally car racing, drifting events, things like that.”

For Eastern Kentuckians, like Lewis, having a local racing event to take part in is a game changer.

“Its 30 minutes from home. Used to whenever we raced, we was 10 hours to Palatka, Florida, somewhere in New York; we had a long trip to get there and it cost a lot of money,” Lewis said. “This is bringing a lot of people local.”

Organizers are fostering a community that looks forward to returning to the area to race and explore all that the region has to offer.

“There’s so many fantastic roads, but even more important, the people are so welcoming and that’s what you need for the sport,” said HillClimb racer Sebastian Gomez. “You need fantastic roads, but also people that are pulling it together.”

The Appalachian HillClimb series was recently recognized by the Governor’s office this weekend, with April 22 proclaimed as SCCA Motorsports Day in Kentucky.

