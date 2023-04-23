2 empty suburban Utah homes collapse down hill

Two dangerously unstable homes collapsed down a hill Saturday in Draper, Utah.
Two dangerously unstable homes collapsed down a hill Saturday in Draper, Utah.(Source: Draper City Government via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DRAPER, UTAH (AP) — Two dangerously unstable homes whose occupants were ordered to evacuate six months ago collapsed down a hill Saturday in suburban Salt Lake City.

No one was injured when the unoccupied houses on the edge of the hill broke apart early in the day in Draper, about 20 miles south of Salt Lake City. Officials say the homes had been in danger due to sliding that resulted from shifting ground and breaks in their foundations.

Two other nearby residences were evacuated for safety reasons afterward. With the winter snowpack melting amid the spring thaw, authorities said other homes in the neighborhood will also be evaluated.

Two dangerously unstable homes collapsed down a hill Saturday in Draper, Utah.
Two dangerously unstable homes collapsed down a hill Saturday in Draper, Utah.(Source: Draper City Government via CNN)

The collapses were documented in videos taken by police officers and firefighters, who went to the scene after sections of a retaining wall holding back soil fell apart and the homes began making noises.

At one, metal fell from the porch ceiling moments before the second story fell backward down the hill. The other home sank downward and slid down the slope, leaving little left of the structure.

City officials had issued an evacuation order in late October and said they followed up with the developer, Edge Homes, for months on engineering studies of the stability of the area.

Edge Homes did not immediately respond to a call and text message seeking comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prestonsburg PD respond to afternoon crash
Two military personnel injured in crash on KY-114 after tanker roll over
Leslie County school bus involved in crash
Leslie County school bus involved in crash
Temporary Housing Units
FEMA receiving applications to buy travel trailers as occupancy decreases
Day two of the Hillbilly Days Festival is underway.
2023 Hillbilly Days Festival rolls into day two
Folks flocked to Pikeville Thursday for the first day of the Hillbilly Days Festival.
Hillbilly Days Festival kicks off in Pikeville

Latest News

Junior Redbud Ride
Kids get chance to participate in annual London Redbud Ride
FILE - Cans of Bud Light beer are seen in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Bud Light executive takes leave after boycott calls, reports say
Colonel Fest
Third Colonel Fest in Corbin shows local creativity
FILE - This photo combo shows Charles Barkley and Gayle King. TV hosts King and Barkley will...
Seeking a rebound, CNN turns to Charles Barkley, Gayle King