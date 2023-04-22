Pikeville beats Raceland in All “A” Sectional

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The defending state All “A” Champs are headed to Campbellsville to defend their title.

Jordan Hall, Wade Hensley, and Jake Lowe all managed multiple hits as Pikeville beat Raceland 4-2 in the All “A” Baseball Sectional.

The Panthers will take on Sayre next Saturday at 12:30 Central time.

BASEBALL

Boyd County 14, Johnson Central 4 (6 innings)

Clay County 3, Hazard 3 (9 innings)

Harlan 9, Williamsburg 3

Knott Central 4, Floyd Central 2

Lee County 7, Owsley County 4

Martin County 13, East Ridge 1 (5 innings)

Montgomery County 9, Powell County 8

Pikeville 4, Raceland 2

Pineville 17, Lynn Camp 2 (3 innings)

Somerset 6, Knox Central 4

SOFTBALL

Belfry 6, Clay County 0

Bell County 7, McCreary Central 6

Floyd Central 19, Prestonsburg 9 (6 innings)

Harlan 16, Barbourville 8

Leslie County 11, Knott Central 9

Letcher Central 8, Shelby Valley 7

Logan WV 9, Paintsville 8 (8 innings)

Lynn Camp 13, Williamsburg 0 (5 innings)

North Laurel 7, South Laurel 1

Pikeville 9, Mingo Central WV 1

Pineville 1, Harlan County 0

Powell County 10, Paris 0 (5 innings)

