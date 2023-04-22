Pikeville beats Raceland in All “A” Sectional

Pikeville beat Raceland 4-2 on Friday night.
Pikeville beat Raceland 4-2 on Friday night.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The defending state All “A” Champs are headed to Campbellsville to defend their title.

Jordan Hall, Wade Hensley, and Jake Lowe all managed multiple hits as Pikeville beat Raceland 4-2 in the All “A” Baseball Sectional.

The Panthers will take on Sayre next Saturday at 12:30 Central time.

BASEBALL

Boyd County 14, Johnson Central 4 (6 innings)

Clay County 3, Hazard 3 (9 innings)

Harlan 9, Williamsburg 3

Knott Central 4, Floyd Central 2

Lee County 7, Owsley County 4

Martin County 13, East Ridge 1 (5 innings)

Montgomery County 9, Powell County 8

Pikeville 4, Raceland 2

Pineville 17, Lynn Camp 2 (3 innings)

Somerset 6, Knox Central 4

SOFTBALL

Belfry 6, Clay County 0

Bell County 7, McCreary Central 6

Floyd Central 19, Prestonsburg 9 (6 innings)

Harlan 16, Barbourville 8

Leslie County 11, Knott Central 9

Letcher Central 8, Shelby Valley 7

Logan WV 9, Paintsville 8 (8 innings)

Lynn Camp 13, Williamsburg 0 (5 innings)

North Laurel 7, South Laurel 1

Pikeville 9, Mingo Central WV 1

Pineville 1, Harlan County 0

Powell County 10, Paris 0 (5 innings)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owsley County Missing Person
Update: Missing Owsley County woman found dead
Death investigation underway
Death investigation underway in Leslie County
Logan Kozlowski was reportedly hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Virginia.
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Traffic stop leads to DUI and drug charges in Laurel County
Authorities have upgraded the charges against a parent after one of their twin babies was found...
Parents accused of abusing twin babies; 1 found dead in a bassinet

Latest News

The National Football League logo is seen on the field during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 5,...
NFL suspends 5 players from Lions, Commanders for violating gambling policy
Mountain News at 6 - Hayden Llewellyn
Mountain News at 6 - Hayden Llewellyn
Mountain News at 6 - Peyton Siva Camp
Mountain News at 6 - Peyton Siva Camp
Mountain News at 5:30 - CJ Fredrick
Mountain News at 5:30 - CJ Fredrick