Pikeville beats Raceland in All “A” Sectional
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The defending state All “A” Champs are headed to Campbellsville to defend their title.
Jordan Hall, Wade Hensley, and Jake Lowe all managed multiple hits as Pikeville beat Raceland 4-2 in the All “A” Baseball Sectional.
The Panthers will take on Sayre next Saturday at 12:30 Central time.
BASEBALL
Boyd County 14, Johnson Central 4 (6 innings)
Clay County 3, Hazard 3 (9 innings)
Harlan 9, Williamsburg 3
Knott Central 4, Floyd Central 2
Lee County 7, Owsley County 4
Martin County 13, East Ridge 1 (5 innings)
Montgomery County 9, Powell County 8
Pikeville 4, Raceland 2
Pineville 17, Lynn Camp 2 (3 innings)
Somerset 6, Knox Central 4
SOFTBALL
Belfry 6, Clay County 0
Bell County 7, McCreary Central 6
Floyd Central 19, Prestonsburg 9 (6 innings)
Harlan 16, Barbourville 8
Leslie County 11, Knott Central 9
Letcher Central 8, Shelby Valley 7
Logan WV 9, Paintsville 8 (8 innings)
Lynn Camp 13, Williamsburg 0 (5 innings)
North Laurel 7, South Laurel 1
Pikeville 9, Mingo Central WV 1
Pineville 1, Harlan County 0
Powell County 10, Paris 0 (5 innings)
