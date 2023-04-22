Kids get chance to participate in annual London Redbud Ride

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London City Tourism hosted their annual Redbud Ride, bringing in hundreds of cyclists from across the country.

For the second time since the cycling event was created, kids got the chance to participate, too.

London City Tourism partnered with Allegra Print Sign Design to put together a “Junior Redbud Ride” for kids between ages 6-10.

Allegra volunteer Claiborne Vonier said kids got the chance to learn biking safety tips while riding for hours.

”They get to do the loops, which was their, I think, favorite part this year. For every loop, they got a ticket for a chance to win a $100 Walmart gift card,” Vonier said. “Their favorite part of the loop, I think, was several parts they got to ride with one of the adult Redbud riders, and that really got them excited and pumped.”

9-year-old Ariel Grosswiler cycled for the longest distance at the Junior Redbud Ride.

She rode for 187 loops, accumulating to 15.5 miles.

“I guess I have legs of steel,” Grosswiler said. “I’m the happiest girl on Earth right now.”

Vonier said they are hoping kids will continue from the junior ride to one day going through the adult event.

