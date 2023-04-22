Kentucky defensive-back Vito Tisdale finds new home

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky defensive-back Vito Tisdale is transferring to the University of Colorado, he announced on social media, Saturday.

Tisdale will join head coach Deion Sanders and a new wave of players heading to Boulder in 2023.

The Bowling Green, KY native played two season’s for the University of Kentucky where we racked up 29 total tackles and one sack in 2020 and 2021.

Tisdale missed the entire 2022 season due to a season-ending ACL injury and was dismissed from the football team in 2023.

