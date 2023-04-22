Kentucky defensive-back Vito Tisdale finds new home

Vito Tisdale
Vito Tisdale(UK Athletics)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky defensive-back Vito Tisdale is transferring to the University of Colorado, he announced on social media, Saturday.

Tisdale will join head coach Deion Sanders and a new wave of players heading to Boulder in 2023.

The Bowling Green, KY native played two season’s for the University of Kentucky where we racked up 29 total tackles and one sack in 2020 and 2021.

Tisdale missed the entire 2022 season due to a season-ending ACL injury and was dismissed from the football team in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prestonsburg PD respond to afternoon crash
Two military personnel injured in crash on KY-114 after tanker roll over
Leslie County school bus involved in crash
Leslie County school bus involved in crash
Temporary Housing Units
FEMA receiving applications to buy travel trailers as occupancy decreases
Day two of the Hillbilly Days Festival is underway.
2023 Hillbilly Days Festival rolls into day two
Folks flocked to Pikeville Thursday for the first day of the Hillbilly Days Festival.
Hillbilly Days Festival kicks off in Pikeville

Latest News

Pikeville beat Raceland 4-2 on Friday night.
Pikeville beats Raceland in All “A” Sectional
The National Football League logo is seen on the field during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 5,...
NFL suspends 5 players from Lions, Commanders for violating gambling policy
Mountain News at 6 - Peyton Siva Camp
Mountain News at 6 - Peyton Siva Camp
Mountain News at 6 - Hayden Llewellyn
Mountain News at 6 - Hayden Llewellyn