Guest Weather from Day 3 of Hillbilly Days 2023

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday morning rain did not dampen any spirits in Downtown Pikeville as people came out to try their hand at Guest Weather!

For the third day in a row, people from across the region and beyond stopped at our booth and gave forecasting the weather a shot.

Guest Weather is brought to you all festival long by Wolfe, Williams & Reynolds and the City of Pikeville!

You can watch everything below:

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.