Guest Weather from Day 3 of Hillbilly Days 2023

Guest Weather
Guest Weather(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday morning rain did not dampen any spirits in Downtown Pikeville as people came out to try their hand at Guest Weather!

For the third day in a row, people from across the region and beyond stopped at our booth and gave forecasting the weather a shot.

Guest Weather is brought to you all festival long by Wolfe, Williams & Reynolds and the City of Pikeville!

You can watch everything below:

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prestonsburg PD respond to afternoon crash
Two military personnel injured in crash on KY-114 after tanker roll over
Leslie County school bus involved in crash
Leslie County school bus involved in crash
Temporary Housing Units
FEMA receiving applications to buy travel trailers as occupancy decreases
Day two of the Hillbilly Days Festival is underway.
2023 Hillbilly Days Festival rolls into day two
Folks flocked to Pikeville Thursday for the first day of the Hillbilly Days Festival.
Hillbilly Days Festival kicks off in Pikeville

Latest News

Forecaster Brandon Robinson 6 p.m. Forecast - 4/22/23
Forecaster Brandon Robinson 6 p.m. Forecast - 4/22/23
Frost-Freeze Forecast
Frost Advisory in place as temperatures tumble overnight
Guest Weather & First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 11 p.m. Forecast - 4/21/23
Guest Weather & First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 11 p.m. Forecast - 4/21/23
Mountain News at 6 - Guest Weather & Evan Hatter's 4/21/2023 Forecast
Mountain News at 6 - Guest Weather & Evan Hatter's 4/21/2023 Forecast