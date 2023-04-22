Frost Advisory in place as temperatures tumble overnight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Isolated showers look to linger into the evening, but we begin to dry out and clear out overnight. As a result, temperatures will tumble. Be sure to protect your outdoor plants.

Tonight through Sunday night

Our cold front will continue moving east tonight, so moisture will start to fade away. An isolated shower or two can not be ruled out during the evening hours, but we look to stay dry overnight. Clouds will also start to move out tonight, and that will allow temperatures to dip into the mid-30s. A Frost Advisory is in place for most of the region through 10 a.m. Sunday, so be sure to protect your outdoor plants.

Frost Advisory (WYMT Weather)

We stay dry on Sunday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures will be below average. We should be in the lower-70s this time of year, but we only top out in the upper-50s by Sunday afternoon. We could also see some gusty winds up to 15-20 mph at times.

We remain dry, clear and cold into Sunday night. Overnight lows fall into the lower-30s by Monday morning, so, once again, some frost will be possible to kick off the work week.

Tracking Below-Average Temperatures & Rain Chances

The forecast looks comfortable to start the new work week. We remain dry under plenty of sunshine on Monday. Again, temperatures will be below average. Highs top out in the upper-50s, and lows dip into the mid-and-lower-30s.

Into Tuesday, we are tracking some changes. Warmer air looks to return to the mountains. Highs look to reach the mid-60s by Tuesday afternoon. Models are hinting at possible showers on Tuesday, especially near the KY/TN/VA borders. We will keep an eye on this and keep you posted, but for now, most of the region looks to stay dry.

Rain chances look to increase by the middle and end of the week. Scattered showers look possible on Wednesday under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the lower-60s, while lows dip into the lower-40s.

Extended Forecast

Scattered showers look to stick around into Thursday. Highs look to reach the lower-60s, and lows bottom out in the upper-40s.

Soggy weather may linger into Friday. Again, scattered showers look possible under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are trending cooler for Friday. Highs look to top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s. Overnight lows dip into the upper-40s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.