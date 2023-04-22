EKY record store celebrates Record Store Day

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Vinyl record enthusiasts across the nation were out bright and early on Saturday to take part in Record Store Day.

Record stores offer special promotions and sell exclusive records on this day each year.

Those with Queen City Records in Hazard said people lined up outside of their store four hours before they opened to take part in the annual event.

”Before I even got here, I had come about an hour before we opened, and there was already about seventeen people outside waiting,” said Mary Jo Everidge, Queen City Records manager. “Some of them had been here since eight o’clock in the morning and we didn’t open until noon, so we had a really good turnout.”

Everidge said they have plans to make next year’s record store day even bigger and better than it was this year.

