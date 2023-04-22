EKY native chosen as Kentucky Poet Laureate

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - An eastern Kentucky native and seven-time New York Times bestseller was chosen to serve as Kentucky’s top position for promoting literary arts and education.

Silas House will officially be named Kentucky Poet Laureate on Monday.

We spoke with House, who says he hopes his personal story inspires young Kentuckians to chase their dreams.

“When I wrote my first book, I mostly wrote that book for myself,” said House.

It started with a dream.

“I thought maybe my family would read it. Maybe some people in my neck of the woods would read it,” House said. “I did not expect it to be widely read, and I didn’t expect it to give me a career as a writer.”

That book was “Clay’s Quilt.” It changed House’s life. The Laurel County native has gone on to become a best-selling author. Now, he’ll represent his homeland as Kentucky Poet Laureate.

House will serve two years working to promote Kentucky literature and reach larger audiences.

“There are so many people in eastern Kentucky and all over Kentucky who are doing the work themselves. They’re getting out there, and they’re coming up with ideas, and they’re implementing those ideas,” House said.

For House, he credits his strong support system for getting him to where he is. It wasn’t always easy with rejections before he got a ‘yes.’

“All young people need someone to validate them. I was really lucky to have teachers and community who did that,” House said.

House will be inducted on Monday at the capitol on Kentucky Writer’s Day.

“I love Kentucky to my bones. I love it for all of its beauty and all of its frustrating parts because all of those things make it complex,” House said. “I hope I can represent it properly.”

