EKY fire department hosts community church service for those impacted by flood

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rousseau Fire Department in Breathitt County has become a pillar of service for numerous communities since last year’s flood, but now, the organization is offering a service that extends beyond material needs.

“This is a good way to get the community involved, get everybody pulled together and worship God together,” said Greg Wilson, Rousseau Fire Department Chief.

On Saturday, the fire department partnered with a few church groups from North Carolina to host a community church service inside their building.

“We’ve been trying to come and help in any way we can,” said Kevin Souther, pastor for Flint Hill Baptist Church. “We’ve brought food, I believe that makes six campers and one RV and we’ve done some work on a house up the road and built a room on a garage building and we’ve done a lot physically, but we want to do something spiritually to try to help them, so that’s what we’re doing here today.”

As many organizations have ended their partnerships with flood-impacted areas, these church groups are continuing their assistance.

“We want to help those that feel like everybody forgot them,” said Larry Adams, director of Rescue America Baptist Missions. “We’re not trying to pin any badges on ourselves, but those are the people that they need help just the same as anybody else.”

Those with the Rousseau Fire Department said as long as the Lord is willing, they will continue working alongside these groups to serve the community.

“People’s spirits were broken at one time, not knowing what to do first, and it’s a day by day thing,” said the fire department’s building manager, Wendell McDaniel. “We try our best to present christ through this in all the actions we do. We try to present him and show people that there is a hope and that there is a solid rock that you can get on that will help you with whatever you go through in life.”

Wilson said the department’s goal is to host community church services like this every month.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.