‘Big pile’ of recyclable material catches fire at Ky. scrap yard

The fire broke out late Friday morning at Triple T Metals on George Wilson Drive, which is off U.S. 27 in the northern part of the county.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to the scene of a large fire in Garrard County on Friday.

The fire broke out late Friday morning at Triple T Metals on George Wilson Drive, which is off U.S. 27 in the northern part of the county.

Emergency management officials said a “big pile” of recyclable material caught fire as it was being placed into a shredder.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said multiple fire departments were called in to help put the fire out.

Officials said they are unsure what started the fire.

“They do not know. They said they had a lot of refrigerators, a lot of that foam, moving it around, it could have combusted,” Wanda Shelton with Garrard County Emergency Management said.

The burnt material is now being shredded.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

