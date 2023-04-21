Tracking weekend rain chances, frost potential

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our stretch of dry weather comes to an end as we close out the work week. A cold front looks to bring rain chances and cooler temperatures to the region.

Tonight through Saturday night

Scattered showers are likely as we go through tonight as a cold front sweeps across the area. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, but we are not expecting any severe weather. If you have any Friday night plans, you will likely need the umbrella. Low temperatures will fall behind our front. We wake up in the upper-40s by Saturday morning under a mostly cloudy sky.

The forecast is looking soggy and cooler as we kick off the weekend. Again, scattered showers are likely on Saturday, especially during the morning. Most of the rain looks to move east by the afternoon, but an isolated shower or two can not be ruled out. We are also tracking some gusty winds on Saturday. We could see winds up to 25 mph at times. Temperatures will be cooler. Highs reach the lower-60s, about 10° below average.

The good news, we look to dry out and clear out by Saturday night. Low temperatures will be chilly! We fall into the upper-30s by Sunday morning.

Tracking Frost Potential

Temperatures remain below average on Sunday. We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds, but highs only top out in the upper-50s. By Sunday night, lows dip into the lower-30s, so be sure to protect your plants as frost will be possible.

We stay dry, mostly sunny and cooler on Monday. Highs top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s. Again, lows fall into the mid-30s, so we will keep an eye out for possible frost.

Extended Forecast

Most of the region looks dry on Tuesday, but an isolated shower or two can not be ruled out, especially over our southern counties. Temperatures rebound into the mid-and-upper-60s by Tuesday afternoon. Lows fall into the upper-40s.

Our next weather system looks to impact us by the middle of next week. Scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs look to reach the low-to-mid-60s, while overnight lows bottom out in the mid-40s.

Rain chances look to stick around into Thursday under a partly sunny sky. Isolated showers look possible. Again, highs reach the mid-60s, and lows fall into the upper-40s.

