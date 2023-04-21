Rain chances return just in time for the weekend, cooler air sticks around into next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Even though conditions will start to go downhill later today, enjoy the warmer temperatures. It might be the last time we see the 80s again for the next few days.

Today and Tonight

Clouds will be back and forth today but I think they will win the battle later this afternoon and early this evening. After starting the day around the 60-degree mark some southwest winds should push us into the low 80s for a daytime high. Rain chances will likely hold off again until tonight, but just like yesterday, even though there is not a Red Flag/Fire Weather Warning, it is still very dry. Continue to hold off on burning until the rain moves in.

That happens tonight. Some rumbles of thunder are possible early before rain chances carry us into the overnight hours. You might have to dodge some rain if you are in Pikeville late for day 2 of the Hillbilly Days Festival. Lows will drop to around 50 by Saturday morning.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday is going to be a mainly dreary day. Heavy rain is possible in the morning and scattered showers are possible all day. Highs will struggle to make their way back into the low 60s and may not make it if we have more consistent rain during the daytime hours. The front will pass through and cool us off into the upper 30s as the skies clear out Saturday night.

Sunday looks drier with a mix of sun and clouds, but cooler still. We will stay in the upper 50s for daytime highs before dropping back into the 30s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Monday and Tuesday look fairly nice condition-wise, but don’t you worry, it won’t last. If you’re missing the rain, it makes a return by mid-week and it may hang around at least in scattered form all the way through the end of next week. Highs will get close to 60 on Monday and into the mid-60s for the rest of the week. Lows will fall into the 30s Monday night and 40s the rest of the week. I haven’t talked about mini-winters much this year, but I believe this could be Dogwood Winter.

Hang in there and have a good weekend!

