Peyton Siva holds camp in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a bit of a reunion at Pikeville High School this week.

Former Louisville Cardinals teammates Peyton Siva and Elisha Justice reunited on Thursday and Friday to hold a basketball camp for current and future Panthers.

Siva, who walked off the college court in 2013 with a national championship trophy and back-to-back Big East Tournament MVP awards, mentioned that returning to the Commonwealth is something he sees as giving back.

“Not just Louisville but the state of Kentucky really showed me a lot of love,” Siva said. “I’m from Seattle, Washington. I came up here at the University of Louisville to play and they really embraced me as one of their own…as a Kentuckianan…so for me to be able to give back to this state to the small communities is really important for me.”

Justice noted that bringing Siva to the school he’s led from the sidelines is something that the boys and girls at PHS have earned.

“We all know basketball’s big around here,” Justice said. “We got a lot of talented kids. They put a lot of time into it, they travel and it’s something that they’re really interested in. What better way to re-pay that hard work and effort than to get somebody like this that they may have only seen on TV.”

