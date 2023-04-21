Officials continuing to fight against drug epidemic

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 2018, drug overdose deaths decreased in Kentucky.

Data from the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center shows the number of deaths decreased by five percent.

Addiction Recovery Care Market President John Wilson said that he is happy to see those numbers decrease and said that the hard work that they are doing is paying off.

“As long as we continue to do those things, I think we will see this trend continue to decline and that is exactly what we like to see,” said Wilson.

He continued to say that he wants to see those numbers decrease to numbers seen prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“2,100 Kentuckians died of overdoses in 2022 and we want to remember those, and that number is still much higher than the number of Kentuckians who died prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

He said that he thanks state legislators for addressing the issue and creating new resources to address addiction.

On Thursday in the ‘Team Kentucky’ update, Governor Andy Beshear said that he is hopeful to see the number continue to decrease.

“It is important that we note that because it ought to give us at least hope. Hope that progress is possible. Hope that we can see fewer deaths next year than we saw this year. A hope that we can get people better and back with their families, back in society, back in a good job,” Governor Beshear explained.

Wilson said that it is important to keep fighting against the drug epidemic by providing resources through education.

