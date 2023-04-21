North Laurel, Knott Central pick up inter-regional wins

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Nate Johnson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Both North Laurel and Knott Central picked up wins tonight, check the full scoreboard from across the mountains below.

BASEBALL:

Bath County, 7, Magoffin County, 6

Estill County, 7, Wolfe County, 6

Harlan County, 11, Leslie County, 3

Knott County Central, 11, Martin County, 4

Knox Central, 11, Harlan, 6

North Laurel, 11, Rockcastle County, 1, (6 innings)

Pineville, 24, Jellico, TN, 0, (3 innings)

Powell County, 16, Owsley County, 0 (3 innings)

Sayre, 8, Somerset, 1

South Laurel, 14, Middlesboro, 0, (5 innings)

Williamsburg, 16, Lynn Camp 1, (3 innings)

SOFTBALL:

Bell County, 9, Harlan, 8

Betsy Layne, 14, Lawrence County, 4, (5 innings)

Clay County, 14, Lynn Camp, 2, (5 innings)

Estill County, 10, Powell County, 3

Floyd Central, 23, Knott County Central, 8, (6 innings)

Frederick Douglass, 15, Holmes, 0, (3 innings)

Garrard County, 8, Southwestern, 6

Harlan County, 5, Knox Central, 0

Jackson County, 10, Berea, 0, (6 innings)

Jenkins, 13, Buckhorn, 0, (5 innings)

Jenkins, 10, Buckhorn, 2

Johnson Central, 8, Magoffin County, 3

Lawrence County, 13, Betsy Layne, 1

Mercer County, 7, Rockcastle County, 5

North Laurel, 6, Middlesboro, 1

Pulaski County, 18, Whitley County, 2, (5 innings)

Tug Valley (Williamson), WV, 9, Martin County. 0

Wolfe County, 7, Breathitt County, 3

