North Laurel, Knott Central pick up inter-regional wins
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Both North Laurel and Knott Central picked up wins tonight, check the full scoreboard from across the mountains below.
BASEBALL:
Bath County, 7, Magoffin County, 6
Estill County, 7, Wolfe County, 6
Harlan County, 11, Leslie County, 3
Knott County Central, 11, Martin County, 4
Knox Central, 11, Harlan, 6
North Laurel, 11, Rockcastle County, 1, (6 innings)
Pineville, 24, Jellico, TN, 0, (3 innings)
Powell County, 16, Owsley County, 0 (3 innings)
Sayre, 8, Somerset, 1
South Laurel, 14, Middlesboro, 0, (5 innings)
Williamsburg, 16, Lynn Camp 1, (3 innings)
SOFTBALL:
Bell County, 9, Harlan, 8
Betsy Layne, 14, Lawrence County, 4, (5 innings)
Clay County, 14, Lynn Camp, 2, (5 innings)
Estill County, 10, Powell County, 3
Floyd Central, 23, Knott County Central, 8, (6 innings)
Frederick Douglass, 15, Holmes, 0, (3 innings)
Garrard County, 8, Southwestern, 6
Harlan County, 5, Knox Central, 0
Jackson County, 10, Berea, 0, (6 innings)
Jenkins, 13, Buckhorn, 0, (5 innings)
Jenkins, 10, Buckhorn, 2
Johnson Central, 8, Magoffin County, 3
Lawrence County, 13, Betsy Layne, 1
Mercer County, 7, Rockcastle County, 5
North Laurel, 6, Middlesboro, 1
Pulaski County, 18, Whitley County, 2, (5 innings)
Tug Valley (Williamson), WV, 9, Martin County. 0
Wolfe County, 7, Breathitt County, 3
