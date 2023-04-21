'Hillbilly Days never gets old:' Musicians sing praises to the festival

Local musicians and those from out of town say the festival's atmosphere is one of a kind.
Local musicians and those from out of town say the festival's atmosphere is one of a kind.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - When folks think of Hillbilly Days, they often think of the music. Whether bluegrass or rock’n’roll, there’s a little something for every taste.

“You have country music, rock music, Americana; I saw a man playing bagpipes last night. You know, you see a little bit of everything down here now,” said local musician Kris Preston.

For all of these musicians, whether paid or volunteer, they share a common goal.

“To know that I made their day by playing music- they’re dancing, they’re having a good time, we’re bringing entertainment here for the festival- it’s just a great feeling,” said local musician Patricia Wallen.

Carrying on a nearly 50-year tradition at the festival and getting folks on their feet.

“It’s a tradition,” said local musician Brayden Williamson. “Every year it’s the same thing, but it never gets old. Hillbilly Days never gets old.”

All in the name of giving back to those who need it most.

“To be able to come out here, play some music, have some fun on a beautiful day, in our hometown, and help support a great cause, it makes it a pretty perfect weekend,” said Preston.

Live music is on stages across the downtown area and several musicians encourage folks to come and hang out.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owsley County Missing Person
Update: Missing Owsley County woman found dead
Death investigation underway
Death investigation underway in Leslie County
Logan Kozlowski was reportedly hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Virginia.
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Traffic stop leads to DUI and drug charges in Laurel County
Authorities have upgraded the charges against a parent after one of their twin babies was found...
Parents accused of abusing twin babies; 1 found dead in a bassinet

Latest News

Gwen Johnson, right, stands with musician Senora May at the community center's flood relief...
Letcher County community leader receives East Kentucky Leadership Award
Mountain News at 6 - Hillbilly Days Continues
Mountain News at 6 - Hillbilly Days Continues
Mountain News at 6 - FEMA Trailers
Mountain News at 6 - FEMA Trailers
Mountain News at 6 - Leading Ladies Conference
Mountain News at 6 - Leading Ladies Conference
Mountain News at 6 - Gwen Johnson
Mountain News at 6 - Gwen Johnson