'Hillbilly Days never gets old:' Musicians sing praises to the festival

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - When folks think of Hillbilly Days, they often think of the music. Whether bluegrass or rock’n’roll, there’s a little something for every taste.

“You have country music, rock music, Americana; I saw a man playing bagpipes last night. You know, you see a little bit of everything down here now,” said local musician Kris Preston.

For all of these musicians, whether paid or volunteer, they share a common goal.

“To know that I made their day by playing music- they’re dancing, they’re having a good time, we’re bringing entertainment here for the festival- it’s just a great feeling,” said local musician Patricia Wallen.

Carrying on a nearly 50-year tradition at the festival and getting folks on their feet.

“It’s a tradition,” said local musician Brayden Williamson. “Every year it’s the same thing, but it never gets old. Hillbilly Days never gets old.”

All in the name of giving back to those who need it most.

“To be able to come out here, play some music, have some fun on a beautiful day, in our hometown, and help support a great cause, it makes it a pretty perfect weekend,” said Preston.

Live music is on stages across the downtown area and several musicians encourage folks to come and hang out.

