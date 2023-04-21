Letcher County community leader receives East Kentucky Leadership Award

HEMPHILL, Ky. (WYMT) - With the flood destruction in Letcher County and neighboring communities, many people were left searching for a safe place.

The Hemphill Community Center was a hub for hope.

“Somebody told me over the weekend that they thought this was a healing space in that you could come here and feel safe enough to interact, stay around a while, you know. It’s where we’ve tried hard to make it a real community center,” said Gwen Johnson, who runs the Hemphill Community Center.

Johnson devoted her life to serving the county she calls home.

“There is not a division of resources in this county. Everything flows into Whitesburg and unless you can get to Whitesburg then you’re just on your own up here,” Johnson said.

When flood water poured in, she knew the community center would be a place of refuge.

“We just did what we had to do,” Johnson said.

People started showing up with all kinds of needs.

“It was an emotional rollercoaster. People would get out of the car, you know when they make it here or come on foot, and then when we would look at them. They would just break down,” Johnson said.

The Hemphill Community Center became a distribution site for supplies and a place where everyone could gather.

“The ones who have moved out of here to find work knew we weren’t going to get help and so they started coming and brought convoys,” Johnson said.

Gwen Johnson is a recipient of a 2023 East Kentucky Leadership Award for individual work.

The East Kentucky Leadership Conference will be held at the Hazard Community & Technical College on April 27-28.

