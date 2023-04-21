Leslie County school bus involved in crash

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Leslie County school bus was involved in a two-car crash Friday afternoon.

Officials with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the bus was hit around 3:30 p.m. at the three-way stop near Highway 118 and the BP Gas Station in Hyden.

There were at least six people on the bus at the time of the crash, and everyone was checked out by EMS on the scene.

Officials told WYMT that the driver of the other vehicle was taken by private car to Mary Breckinridge Hospital.

