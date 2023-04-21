At least one person injured in crash on KY-114

FLOYD/MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the Prestonsburg Police Department are asking drivers to use caution when traveling between Floyd and Magoffin County after a crash on KY-114.

Prestonsburg crash (Crystal King)

The crash occurred Friday afternoon on the Floyd-Magoffin County line. At least one person is injured according to a Facebook post by Prestonsburg PD.

This is a developing story, we will share more information as it becomes available.

