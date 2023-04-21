Kentucky forward Daimion Collins entering transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky forward Daimion Collins is entering the transfer portal, he announced on social media Friday.

Collins averaged 1.9 PPG and 1.9 RPG in 25 games played this past season for Kentucky.

The Texas native averaged 2.9 PPG and 2.0 RPG in 27 games played during the 2021-22 season.

