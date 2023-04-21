Kentucky forward Daimion Collins entering transfer portal

Kentucky's Daimion Collins (4) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky's Daimion Collins (4) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Robert Morris in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Kentucky won 100-60. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky forward Daimion Collins is entering the transfer portal, he announced on social media Friday.

Collins averaged 1.9 PPG and 1.9 RPG in 25 games played this past season for Kentucky.

The Texas native averaged 2.9 PPG and 2.0 RPG in 27 games played during the 2021-22 season.

