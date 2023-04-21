Kentucky All-Star Game rosters announced

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rosters for the Kentucky All-Star Game against Indiana have been announced.

Reed Sheppard, 2023 Mr. Kentucky Basketball, will represent North Laurel on the boys’ team. The team will be coached by Rod Drake of Owensboro.

Southwestern’s Ayden Smiddy, the 2023 12th Region Girls’ POTY, will suit up for the game. Boyd County’s Pete Fraley will coach the team, and Pikeville’s Kristy Orem will serve as an assistant coach.

The Kentucky/Indiana All-Star Games are Saturday, June 10 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.