Hot Rod’s Pizza holds ribbon-cutting, soft opening for Junior’s Hibachi storefront

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hot Rod’s Pizza officially held their ribbon-cutting Friday morning.

Folks lined up at the door ahead of their 11 a.m. open.

“It is always busy,” said Tammi Fields, Manager of the Hazard Hot Rod’s. “We have been very fortunate to open a buffet and dine in here in this location, and the people of Hazard and Perry County have shown up and shown out.”

Fields says she is happy to be a part of a business revitalization in Hazard.

“I’ve followed some of the downtown things, the rebuilding of that, and to be part of all that is phenomenal. Phenomenal things are going on here,” she said.

With the movie theater reopening, several restaurants setting up shop and more development on the way, the city of Hazard is in the middle of an economic rebound.

Junior’s Hibachi is part of that rebound. The popular local food truck has moved into a permanent storefront.

“I wasn’t really planning on going this direction, I like the food truck life,” said Junior’s Hibachi Owner Shawn Moore. “It was not planned to be here, but it just kind of fell in here. But I’m glad we made the move, because it’s worked out for us. "

Moore says they will continue serving from their food truck as much as they can, but have recommissioned one of their trucks to serve as the kitchen at their restaurant.

“We’re going to try and do both,” he said. “And maybe not as much as we did before, but we are going to try to work it in and work our way slowly to where we want to be at, and that’s traveling four or five days a week and the restaurant open five or six days a week.”

With work having already begun on a new Gatti-Town and a Moes and Go Time location, folks in Hazard are getting some more options.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.