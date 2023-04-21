Guest Weather from day two of Hillbilly Days 2023
sponsored by Wolfe, Williams & Reynolds, and the City of Pikeville
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A few more clouds did not dampen any spirits in Downtown Pikeville with folks to trying their hand at Guest Weather! For the second day in a row, people from across the region and beyond stopped at our booth and gave forecasting the weather a shot!
Guest Weather is brought to you all festival long by Wolfe, Williams & Reynolds and the City of Pikeville!
You can see everything below.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.