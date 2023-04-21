Food City to host company-wide job fair to hire hundreds of new associates

(WVLT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - One regional grocery store chain is looking to beef up its workforce with an upcoming job fair at all of its locations.

Food City will host a company-wide job fair on Thursday, April 27th at all stores and distribution centers from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The 1,200 positions they are looking to fill will include both full-time and part-time positions in a variety of areas.

Officials say the move comes after opening several new stores and expanding existing locations.

You can apply online at foodcity.com, text FCJOBS to 85000 or visit your local Food City store to complete an application.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owsley County Missing Person
Update: Missing Owsley County woman found dead
Logan Kozlowski was reportedly hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Virginia.
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot
Death investigation underway
Death investigation underway in Leslie County
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Traffic stop leads to DUI and drug charges in Laurel County
Authorities have upgraded the charges against a parent after one of their twin babies was found...
Parents accused of abusing twin babies; 1 found dead in a bassinet

Latest News

Rainy and Stormy Weather
Rain chances return just in time for the weekend, cooler air sticks around into next week
Mountain News at 6 - Colin Keene signing
Mountain News at 6 - Colin Keene signing
Hillbilly Days Kicks off - 11:00 p.m.
Hillbilly Days Kicks off - 11:00 p.m.
After a record number of deaths in 2021, fatal overdoses dropped 5% in 2022.
Ky. overdose deaths drop for the first time in 4 years