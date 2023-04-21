Food City to host company-wide job fair to hire hundreds of new associates

(WYMT) - One regional grocery store chain is looking to beef up its workforce with an upcoming job fair at all of its locations.

Food City will host a company-wide job fair on Thursday, April 27th at all stores and distribution centers from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The 1,200 positions they are looking to fill will include both full-time and part-time positions in a variety of areas.

Officials say the move comes after opening several new stores and expanding existing locations.

You can apply online at foodcity.com, text FCJOBS to 85000 or visit your local Food City store to complete an application.

