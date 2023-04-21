FEMA receiving applications to buy travel trailers as occupancy decreases

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA announced new measures earlier in April that would give flood survivors the opportunity to permanently purchase travel trailers.

Of the 95 families still occupying FEMA-issued trailers, more than a third have already applied.

“Today we have received 34 requests from owners, and five from renters to participate in the program, and this program is kind of an invitation-only type program. We review your situation and then offer you the ability to purchase one of these units,” FEMA media representative Leo Skinner said.

FEMA analyzes each living situation individually to see if the person or family qualifies, leading to a wide range of applications.

“It could be a family. It could be a one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom unit. It could be an individual renter or a family staying in one of these units, but ultimately I think the goal is getting people moving ahead in their recovery,” Leo Skinner said.

There is still a steady decline of flood survivors in travel trailers.

More than 30 people were living at the Carr Creek campground in August. That number has dropped to 10.

At Perry County Park, more than 35 people were living in trailers after the flood. Months later, that number has been halved.

Between FEMA and Kentucky state government-issued trailers, Leo Skinner said they are seeing success, but not enough to cancel their purchasing program.

“So, that’s our goal. We don’t wanna kick people out. We want people to have a plan and move out on their own, so that they can get back on to the road to recovery,” Skinner said.

Other opportunities that are speeding up the recovery process include the USDA grant program and the “Housing Can’t Wait” initiative by local non-profits.

