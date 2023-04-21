‘Cover the Cruiser’ raises thousands statewide for Special Olympics

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - KSP posts across the state joined together to raise money for Special Olympics Kentucky.

The ‘Cover the Cruiser’ event allowed people to pay a minimum of one dollar to cover a KSP car in Special Olympics stickers.

A total of $9,185 was raised for SOKY in one week. ‘Cover the Cruiser’ fundraisers have raised $56,862 since the fundraiser started in 2020.

The annual SOKY Summer Games will be hosted from June 2-4 at Eastern Kentucky University.

